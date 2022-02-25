Greenville, TX (75401)

Today

Patchy freezing drizzle possible early. Cloudy and damp with intermittent light rain and drizzle. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with light rain and freezing rain around early. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 60%.