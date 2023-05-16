The Greenville Golden Kiwanis is hoping local residents are hungry this weekend, as the organization is hosing its annual Pancake Breakfast fund raising effort.
The event is scheduled 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Wesley United Methodist Church. Members of the Golden K Kiwanis, along with its associated Aktion Club will be cooking and serving the meals while the pancake batter is donated by IHOP and Cracker Barrel.
Tickets are $5 and children under 6 are free for all the pancakes you can eat.
All proceeds from the breakfast will be donated back to the community. Tickets will be available at the door.
The Greenville Golden K Kiwanis club was established in September 1985.
The organization is involved in, volunteers for and supports a variety of local community projects.
The Golden K Kiwanis of Greenville has built hundreds of ramps in its effort to assist county residents with mobility issues.
