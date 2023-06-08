Hunt County’s senior adults are asking residents to “Go Purple!” next week.
Senior Center Resources and Public Transit (SCRPT), in partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services and Red River Credit Union are hosting an Elder Abuse Awareness Day event.
The observation will start at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 15 at the SCRPT offices, 4912 Lee Street in Greenville.
The event is designed to help bring awareness of elder abuse in Hunt County.
The event is scheduled to include the reading of a proclamation by the Hunt County Commissioners Court and survivor recognition stories. Lunch will be provided.
Additional information on the event, as well as the services provided by SCRPT is available at https://www.scrpt.org/
