Avery Brown, 7, installed a giant blue pinwheel on the grounds of the Hunt County Courthouse Friday, one of hundreds of pinwheels and flags added for the observance of Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month in Hunt County. Friday was Go Blue Day in Texas in support of the effort to end child abuse.
Representatives with Hunt County Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) and Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) hosted the event. CASA for Hunt County planted blue and white flags, while officials with the CAC installed blue and white pinwheels, one for each child the agencies served during 2021. The flags and pinwheels will remain in place throughout the month. Avery is a pro at the installation, as Friday was her seventh straight appearance assisting with Go Blue Day.
Complete story, additional photos are planned for Tuesday's Herald-Banner
