The Greenville ISD school board voted unanimously in favor of ordering a bond election for $169.4 million in facility improvements Tuesday.
When the bond goes before voters on May 7, the following projects will appear on the ballot as part of the total package of the proposition:
• Replacement of the 72-year-old Greenville Middle School with a new middle school with a 1,400 student capacity.
• Replacement of 72-year-old L.P. Waters Early Childhood Center with a new Pre-K building that could accommodate 500 students.
• Renovations of the 40-year-old high school's interior to create additional learning spaces and to allow for more instructional options.
The construction of an agricultural science facility with instructional space and capacity for raising livestock.
• Improvements to the district's transportation services facility.
The amount and scope of the bond was recommended by a citizens advisory committee made up of a diverse group of Greenville residents that included school employees, realtors, attorneys, bankers, Chamber of Commerce staff and local business owners. Before making their recommendation at the last school board meeting on Jan. 18, the committee met six times between Oct. 26 and Jan. 11 and considered a variety of factors in developing the recommendation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.