GISD receives ‘superior achievement’ for financial accountability

The Greenville Independent School District’s Board of Trustees received some encouraging news Tuesday when its members heard that the district had earned a “superior achievement” rating from the Texas Education Agency’s Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas.
"I am thrilled to announce that our district is in excellent financial health, as confirmed by earning 100 points on the 2020 School FIRST (Financial Accountability Rating System of Texas) Report issued by the Texas Education Agency," GISD Superintendent Demetrus Liggins said. "This speaks volumes about the commitment to fiscal stewardship, and that commitment starts at the top with our Board of Trustees.
“I also want to commend our Chief Financial Officer Sherry Dodson and her team for their excellent and meticulous work,” Liggins added. “Earning a perfect score takes a tremendous amount of work and expertise, and we are grateful to have such a fine team in our business office."
Every year, the TEA evaluates school districts using a series of indicators ranging from the findings of external auditors to cash-on hand, debt and staffing levels. Greenville ISD received all 100 points possible.
A rundown of the criteria used by the auditor for the FIRST rating can be seen online at https://bit.ly/35sFXSw.
Dodson will present a detailed summary of the FIRST report during a public hearing to be held during the Nov. 17 GISD School Board meeting.
