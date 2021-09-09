This morning, Greenville Middle School parents and staff received an email from the district about a student who brought a BB gun to school.
In the letter, Greenville ISD Police Chief Ramon Rodrigez reported that the district had received a tip from a concerned student earlier, informing them of another student who intended to bring a BB gun to school. The student in question was then intercepted by officers with the GISD PD before school began, and the BB gun was confiscated.
In a statement given to the Herald-Banner, Rodriguez said that there were no BBs in the gun when it was seized.
“The school day began smoothly,” Rodriguez said to parents and staff this morning. “We want to assure you that all students and staff are safe, and school is continuing as usual.”
Greenville ISD’s online anonymous tip line can be found at https://www.greenvilleisd.com/Page/2370
Tips may also be reported directly to the GISD Police Department at 903-259-2664.
