Greenville ISD officials are reminding potential voters about the district’s efforts to get their message out about the upcoming bond election slated for Nov. 7.
Officials have extended the Saturday Coffee Talk agenda for the next two months with the first scheduled for 9 a.m. on Sept. 23 at Greenville Middle School (3611 Texas St.) and the final Coffee Talk prior to the November vote set for 9 a.m. on Oct. 14 at L.P. Waters Early Childhood Center (2504 Carver St.). RSVP for the Sept. 23 session at https://bit.ly/3zKV49t and at https://bit.ly/3zKV49t for the Oct. 14 session.
Those attending the Coffee Talk sessions will have the chance to tour the facilities to see where bond money is needed. Board president Aletha Kruse, members of the GISD Board of Trustees and superintendent Sharon Boothe conduct the sessions.
GISD is asking voters this November to OK a three-proposition bond package with a total price tag of $189 million. Similar efforts have failed in the not-so-distant pass with Greenville property owners saying no to the district in May 2022 and again in November of that same year. The bond vote in May of last year included the same basic package from this November’s ballot but the second vote in 2022 omitted improvements to the high school. That second bond failed by less than 2% of the vote.
The district is still offering tours of the three campuses where bond money would be sent. The following are the days and times available:
GREENVILLE MIDDLE SCHOOL: Wednesday, Sept. 27: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 5: 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 12: 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and Friday, Oct. 13: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
GREENVILLE HIGH SCHOOL: Friday, Sept. 22: 9 a.m. & 3 p.m.
L.P. WATERS EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTER: Friday, Sept. 15: 4 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 6: 9:30 a.m.; and Monday, Oct. 9: 5 p.m.
In the event you are not able to meet one of the days/times and would like a tour, district officials say to reach out via email at 2023bond@greenvilleisd.com to arrange a tour. More information about the bond vote is available at www.greenvilleisdbond.com.
Unlike the 2022 bond referendum, voters this time will have the opportunity to give a yay or a nay to three separate propositions: A and B are for replacements for the middle school and L.P. Waters Early Childhood Center, respectively, both of whose existing campuses are 73 years old, deteriorating and out of compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, Texas Education Agency standards and updated building codes. The projected cost for the new middle school is about $120 million and the projected cost for the new early childhood center is about $36.4 million.
Proposition C is for recommended improvements to the high school. These proposed renovations include the removal of lockers (since student use few books these days because of modern technology) to “recapture” the area for more instructional/collaborative space. Other proposed improvements to the high school include a renovated library and updated lighting. The total projected cost for the improvements to the high school, included under Proposition C, is $32.6 million.
The following are the days and times available:
GREENVILLE MIDDLE SCHOOL: Wednesday, Sept. 27: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 5: 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 12: 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and Friday, Oct. 13: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
GREENVILLE HIGH SCHOOL: Friday, Sept. 22: 9 a.m. & 3 p.m.
L.P. WATERS EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTER: Friday, Sept. 15: 4 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 6: 9:30 a.m.; and Monday, Oct. 9: 5 p.m.
In the event you are not able to meet one of the days/times and would like a tour, district officials say to reach out via email at 2023bond@greenvilleisd.com to arrange a tour. More information about the bond vote is available at www.greenvilleisdbond.com.
Unlike the 2022 bond referendum, voters this time will have the opportunity to give a yay or a nay to three separate propositions: A and B are for replacements for the middle school and L.P. Waters Early Childhood Center, respectively, both of whose existing campuses are 73 years old, deteriorating and out of compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, Texas Education Agency standards and updated building codes. The projected cost for the new middle school is about $120 million and the projected cost for the new early childhood center is about $36.4 million.
Proposition C is for recommended improvements to the high school. These proposed renovations include the removal of lockers (since student use few books these days because of modern technology) to “recapture” the area for more instructional/collaborative space. Other proposed improvements to the high school include a renovated library and updated lighting. The total projected cost for the improvements to the high school, included under Proposition C, is $32.6 million.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.