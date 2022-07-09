When the Texas Education Agency (TEA) released the results for this year's third-eighth grade STAAR exams late last week, Greenville ISD's fifth and eighth grade reading and math teachers, in particular, received some encouraging news.
Their students not only showed improvement compared to the previous year, but they also surpassed their last pre-Covid scores from 2019.
“We’re happy to report that the kids are really making process,” GISD Supt. Sharon Boothe said in regard to the interventions being made to bolster kids' reading skills.
“We haven’t filled the 18-month gap (caused by the pandemic), but we have definitely filled it faster than we projected,” she added.
Before the pandemic, fifth and eighth grade were the “high stakes” years for the STAAR (State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness), because students' performance on the test played a major role in the state's criteria for promotion to the next grade. However, in July 2020, TEA officials and Gov. Greg Abbott announced the end of that requirement for promotion.
Due to the past significance of the fifth- and eighth-grade tests, TEA's website has more data posted on those grade levels than they do for the third, fourth, sixth and seventh grades.
When comparing GISD fifth and eighth grade reading and math scores from 2019, 2021 and 2022, a clear upward trend is seen.
For example, in the case of fifth-grade reading, only 4% of the students who took the STAAR in Spring 2019 “met grade level.” After concerted efforts by teachers to regain ground after disruptions from the pandemic, 2021's fifth-graders met grade level in reading at a rate of 23%. Then, this past May, that percentage nearly doubled to 43% of GISD's fifth-graders meeting grade level in reading on the STAAR test.
Likewise, eighth-graders in GISD saw comparable gains in reading, as only 5% of those tested in May 2019 met grade level, while 2021's eighth-graders met grade level at a rate of 25%. Then, the improvement continued into this past year with 40% of GISD's eighth-graders meeting grade level on the STAAR test.
While the students' rate of improvement in math wasn't quite as dramatic as it was in reading, their STAAR scores still showed an upward trend.
Back in May 2019, 5% of GISD's fifth-graders who took the test met grade level on the math portion. Then, after interventions were made to catch up after COVID-related disruptions, 2021's fifth-graders met grade level in math at a rate of 19%, and that rate rose to 35% in 2022.
Similarly, only 1% of GISD's eighth-graders who took the STAAR math exam in Spring 2019 met grade level. In 2021, the rate increased to 16%, and in May 2022 it was at 19%.
The improvement, in reading especially, is encouraging to teachers and staff as so much of the STAAR test—whether it's the reading, math, science, social studies or writing portion—is really, at its core, a reading comprehension test, because students have to understand what the questions are asking.
