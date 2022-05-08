Greenville voters Saturday rejected Greenville ISD's proposed bond issue for $169.4 million in facility improvements. However, both incumbents running in the school board elections, Anne Haynes and Bonnie-Jean Stewart kept their seats
When the votes were counted late Saturday evening, 1,402 people (56.65%) had voted against the bond and 1,073 people (43.35%) voted for it.
“We respect our voters' decision, and we will focus on our future plans to best serve our students with the aging facilities we have,” GISD Supt. Sharon Boothe said in a prepared statement.
“We will need to purchase or lease portable buildings, and will consider making the necessary adjustments in relocating students and staff to other facilities as needed,” she added. “We will study this closely and will share details when final plans are made.
“The board and I will discuss our options and share our thoughts for accommodating growth in the very near future.”
The rejected bond issue had called for:
• Replacement of the 72-year-old Greenville Middle School with a new school able to accommodate 1,400 students. ($105.1 million).
• Replacement of 72-year-old L.P. Waters Early Childhood Center with a new Pre-K building that could accommodate 500 students ($31.1 million).
• Renovations of the 40-year-old high school’s interior to create additional learning space and to allow for more instructional options ($23.6 million).
• Construction of an agricultural science facility with instructional space and capacity for raising livestock ($6.5 million).
• Improvements to the district’s transportation services facility ($3.1 million).
In addition to the bond, two places on the school board were up for election Saturday.
For District 1, incumbent Anne Haynes (who has served on the board for 23 years) won with 57 votes (70.37%) against challenger Cedric Dean, who received 24 votes (29.63%).
For District 3, Bonnie-Jean Stewart (who was appointed after Janna Stephens resigned) won with 361 votes (54.45%) against challengers Colleen McDonald's 157 votes (23.68%) and Gary Clint Sickles' 145 (21.87%).
