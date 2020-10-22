GISD enters partnership with Carevide

The partnership between Greenville ISD and Carevide, for a student health clinic, was approved by the district’s school board Tuesday with the intent of improving students’ access to low-cost healthcare.
Some of the health services planned for the program include immunizations, sports physicals, wellness checks, treatment of chronic and acute illnesses, and limited behavioral health services.
At Tuesday’s GISD Board of Trustees meeting, Superintendent Demetrus Liggins explained that the clinic would be setting aside two rooms for the student clinic, and that protocol for how students will be admitted and how parents will be notified will soon be posted on Carevide’s website.
The idea for a student health center originally stemmed from the district’s efforts through its PRIDE Center, located at Houston Education Center, which offers a variety of community education services, including classes in naturalization civics, English as a second language (ESL), Spanish for non-Spanish speakers, parenting and self-defense.
