The Greenville ISD school board voted unanimously Tuesday to conduct a bond election on $169.4 million in facility improvements.
The board’s decision was largely influenced by a recommendation from a citizen’s advisory committee.
“I want to thank the Citizens Advisory Committee for the considerable time and work they put into studying the district’s facilities,” GISD school board President Trena Stafford said. “They also studied projected growth figures for Greenville and surrounding areas, and we appreciate their focus on our students and their future.”
The advisory committee met six times between Oct. 26 and Jan. 11 to develop facility priorities for the district.
When the bond goes before voters on May 7, the following projects will appear on the ballot as part of a total package:
• Replacement of the 72-year-old Greenville Middle School with a new school able to accommodate 1,400 students. ($105.1 million).
• Replacement of 72-year-old L.P. Waters Early Childhood Center with a new Pre-K building that could accommodate 500 students ($31.1 million).
• Renovations of the 40-year-old high school’s interior to create additional learning space and to allow for more instructional options ($23.6 million).
• Construction of an agricultural science facility with instructional space and capacity for raising livestock ($6.5 million).
• Improvements to the district’s transportation services facility ($3.1 million).
“We looked at a lot of numbers and asked a lot of questions,” advisory committee member Byron Taylor said at Tuesday’s meeting. “These projects were what we saw as first priorities, and one thing to take into account when looking at them is the timeline.
“For example, if the bond passes, we still won’t see the new middle school for another five years, and it’s already filled to capacity,” Taylor added. “Some people balk at bonds. I balked at the $500 million bond election they had in Dallas to build the Omni Hotel, but that hotel brings so many conventions to Dallas now that I think it was the right call now.”
On a similar note, another advisory committee member, Penni Perkins, said, “I believe that this bond is a must for this town, because one of the first things people look at when they’re thinking about moving is the school district, and we need these improvements to our facilities when we have a 40-year-old ‘new high school’ that needs renovating, our aging pre-k building badly needs to be replaced, and a new ag building would greatly help our ag students that don’t live out in the country.”
While most of the comments about the prospective bond Tuesday were in support of it, the projects’ price tag gave some people pause.
“I’m not saying we don’t need improvements to our buildings, but I’m saying let’s be frugal,” Greenville resident Brooke Stewart-Jones said. “We don’t need outlandish buildings to give these kids what they need … and more money should go toward teacher raises than such expensive buildings.”
Some board members also asked questions about the projected costs of certain projects. Trustee Tish Woodruff asked about the $6.5 million price tag for the “ag barn.”
In response, Lance Melton of Corgan Architects said, “The ag building won’t just be a lean-to type barn. It will include classrooms and restrooms, and will include an outside area for training and practice area. It won’t just be for animal storage.”
Trustee Aletha Kruse asked Melton about the difference in price between Greenville’s proposed new middle school—at $105.1 million—and another middle school under consideration in Tyler, which is estimated to cost $63 million. Both projects are being handled by Corgan Architects.
“The difference in projected cost mostly comes down to the fact that in Tyler, the new middle school will be built on the same site as the existing middle school, so all the infrastructure is already there, so it’s basically shovel ready, and it’s going to be built for a 1,000-student capacity, while the one in Greenville will be for 1,400 and the land isn’t developed and we’re going to have to build a couple of roads to get to it,” Melton said.
Despite concerns over the tax impact of the proposed bond, the school board voted unanimously in favor of calling the bond election.
If voters approve the bond on May 7, the estimated payoff period is 30 years, with an 11.2 cent increase to the district’s I&S (interest and sinking fund) rate.
Greenville ISD’s current overall property tax rate is $1.12 (M&O 88.2 cents + I&S 23.8 cents) for every $100 of property value. If the bond is approved in May, the district’s overall property tax rate is expected be about $1.32 per $100 valuation, because the M&O is projected at 96.98 cents and the I&S would move up to about 35 cents. Passage of the bond would add $280 per year in taxes for the owner of a $250,000 house.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.