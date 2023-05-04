On Tuesday, the Greenville ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved a 3.5% raise for all district employees for the 2023-24 school year.
In addition to the across-the-board raise, the trustees also approved of using Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds to include a one-time $1,000 bonus on all GISD employees’ paychecks this September. To be eligible for the bonus, employees will need to be hired and working for the district by the first day of school (Aug. 14) this coming year.
The raise and bonus are two of multiple employee retention measures that the GISD school board has approved this school year. Other efforts have included:
• Adjusting the 2023-24 school calendar to include a total of 13 teacher planning days/student holidays on Fridays every two-to-three weeks;
• Giving all cafeteria workers a $2 per hour raise;
• Offering a discounted daycare service for employees’ young children, starting the 2023-24 school year, and;
• Applying for the Texas Education Agency’s Texas Teacher Incentive Allotment (TIA) with hopes of being able to offer high-performing teachers thousands of dollars in cash incentives.
At Tuesday’s meeting, multiple school board members also expressed interest in looking at ways to offer larger raises to higher-performing teachers in the future. Some of the determining factors discussed for these “merit-based” raises included high numbers of students meeting standard on the STAAR test and high numbers of students showing significant improvement compared to the previous year.
