The cookies are coming.
Girls with big smiles and vests filled with patches will be a common sight as sales of Girl Scout Cookies are beginning. The Girl Scouts will again offer all of the favorites: Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Trefoils and a new cookie, Raspberry Rally.
Girl Scout Cookies can be purchased only from Girl Scouts and only during cookie season.
For anyone who doesn’t already know a local Girl Scout, booth sales are scheduled in multiple Hunt County locations, starting with IHOP, 7006 Wesley St. in Greenville, between 10 a.m. and noon Saturday.
Additional booths had been scheduled as of press time Wednesday at the Rib Crib restaurant and Lowe’s stores in Greenville and at Ace Hardware in Commerce through Feb. 12.
According to the official history of the cookies from www.girlscouts.org, Girl Scout Cookies began in the kitchens and ovens of members. The sale of cookies as a way to finance troop activities began as early as 1917, five years after Juliette Gordon Low started Girl Scouting in the United States. The Mistletoe Troop in Muskogee, Oklahoma, baked cookies and sold them in its high school cafeteria as a service project.
