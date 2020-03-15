In late February, Adrienne Emerson, the director of Greenville High School’s storied robotics program, was surprised when she received an unexpected Teacher of the Year award from the Northeast Texas chapter of the Air Force Association.
“I don’t have to tell you all what a wonderful instructor and teacher you have standing in front of you,” GHS Principal Heath Jarvis was quoted in a release from the district as saying when Emerson was presented with the award. “Guess what? The Air Force Association (AFA) is naming her as Teacher of the Year for her years of dedication and everything she has done for this program.”
For more than 10 years, Emerson has taught students about the numerous engineering trade-offs as they relate to robotics, as well as lessons about teamwork and “working smart,” which are “soft skills” they can use throughout life.
“We’ve read all about you, and we are so proud to name you as our Teacher of the Year,” Northeast Texas AFA President Sandra Gold told Emerson. “Our hope is that you will go on to be (our) Teacher of the Year for the entire State of Texas.”
The recognition that Emerson received in February was further sweetened last weekend, when GHS’ FIRST Robotics team, the Robowranglers, took their new robot, Revolver, to the Plano District Championship and won all three matches.
For the six weeks leading up to the competition, the Robowranglers applied skills ranging from coding to engineering to graphic design in their development of Revolver for this year’s FIRST challenge, titled “Infinite Recharge.” The game’s Star Wars-esque scenario, has teams using their robots to collect power cells to get a force field generator working to protect a city from approaching asteroids.
In terms of strategy, Emerson said she was thinking about some of the numerous choices and trade-offs that her students would have to use in Revolver’s design and how they practiced operating and maintaining the robot.
“This year’s challenge is a little different than in years past in that it’s spread out between easy tasks and hard tasks, so it becomes a question of which task you equip it for, as in which will help you score more points in a shorter amount of time,” Emerson told the Herald-Banner.
“Also, since launching is a major component of this year’s challenge, range versus accuracy will be an important trade-off to consider,” Emerson added.
Emerson’s holistic approach to teaching “the whole student” largely stems from how she got into robotics in the first place when she was in high school.
She said when she was in the 10th grade, she “didn’t have a single clue” what she wanted to do after graduation, but was persuaded to join her school’s robotics team when her friends told her about a trip to Disney World that they would be taking.
When she joined the team, she worked on the drive-train sub-team under the mentorship of engineers from Xerox.
“They pushed me to be curious, learn by doing, and to be confident in my skills,” Emerson said. “As cliché as it sounds, they changed my life.”
After high school, Emerson studied math and statistics at Clarkson University, then worked for a glass manufacturer until an old college friend of hers, Innovation First’s John V-Neun called her, saying that Greenville High School had an opening for a math teacher/robotics coach.
Emerson often describes her moving from New York to Greenville as “a classic, know the right people, in the right place, at the right time kind of thing.”
Through her years leading the Robowranglers, Emerson has – in addition to coaching a team that became a world champion in 2018 – enjoyed giving her students other experiences, like trips to China in 2014 and 2015, and naming Hunt Regional Medical Center’s new robot for knee surgery, which they dubbed fittingly “Dr. Wrangler.”
