Among the initiatives that GEUS wants to see accomplished in 2023 is the launch of a new streaming TV app, said Alecia Hooks, general manager for Greenville Electric Utility System.
GEUS wants to compete in the same space as streaming services such as Netflix and Hulu.
Along with it electric service division, GEUS also offers cable television and Internet packages to roughly 5,000 customers in Greenville.
“We’re seeing more and more customers move to streaming,” said Hooks. “We’re right now working to develop a streaming app. That’s something that’s been in the work for a couple of years, but there’s a lot of legal questions that have to be answered because the telecom industry is also highly regulated and finding a provider we can trust and we can ensure that all the regulations are met has been a process to work through.”
GEUS’s streaming app would work the same as Netflix, she said.
“That’s our future, that’s what we’re looking for in cable and Internet,” she said.
On the Internet front, GEUS also is looking to offer ever-faster packages to keep with advances in the industry.
“We know we have to stay fast and not be satisfied with where we’re at because the expectations continues to change,” said Jimmy Dickie, GEUS’s manager for marketing and key accounts.
In the electrical service realm, GEUS also is working to finish the deployment of AMI (automated smart meter reading), something GEUS has been working on for several years. AMI gives GEUS the ability to read a customer’s service meter from a remote location, eliminating the need to send out meter readers. Approximately half its customers are now on an AMI system.
Another initiative this year is to upgrade another one of GEUS’s nine substations. The utility has upgraded two in the past four years and working on its third. An upgraded substation costs roughly $12 million and will have an approximate 50-year life.
Also in 2023, GEUS will work to improve its customer service.
“That is one of the key features of a community system,” said Hooks. “You have to be available for customers when they have problems.”
Unlike some utilities or telecom services, GEUS does not outsource its customer service calls.
“We’ve got to be sure we’ve got that depth to respond when our customers have problems,” she said.
