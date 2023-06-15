The local electric utility system may be preparing to make adjustments to its cable television and Internet services
A vote on the issue is included during a regular agenda of the GEUS Board of Trustees, scheduled at 6 p.m. today in the GEUS Operations Center, 6000 Joe Ramsey Boulevard
The utility’s current rates have been in effect since Sept. 1, 2021.
According to a memo presented to the Board from Chief Technology Officer Adrian Lall, since the last rate review factors have impacted programming expenses have included broadcast retransmission fees, contract obligations for channel repositioning, channel additions and scheduled programming cost increases.
“Overall, GEUS has experienced significant increases in programming costs” Lall said.
“GEUS has reviewed competitor pricing and the proposed rates are comparable or less than the service packages offered by Greenville competitors.”
No changes were recommended for the utility’s Commercial Internet rates, which Lall said were already recovering associated costs and were competitive with GEUS’ competitors.
