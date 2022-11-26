With Thanksgiving arriving this week and with Christmas only a month away many homes and businesses will be showing off their holiday lighting every night.
With that in mind GEUS, the local electric utility system, has launched its annual Outdoor Lighting Contest.
All GEUS customers, whether they hope to make masterpieces like Clark Griswold or just set out a few lights and an inflatable Santa, are eligible to participate in the contest by showing the utility a picture of their outdoor lighting display at their house, apartment or business. Prizes will be awarded for the best entries in each category.
Photos and/or videos of the display should be submitted to the GEUS Facebook page, www.facebook.com/GEUSsocialmedia, or by emailing Marketing@geus.org
Deadline for entries is Friday, Dec. 9. Additional information is available at geus.org or at www.geus.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=111
