Rather than horses, the United Way of Hunt County will be racing ducks Saturday— yellow, rubber ducks — to raise funds for its member agencies.
Supporters of the United Way of Hunt County will also have a chance to get an early day of swimming fun
The second annual Great Duck Derby is scheduled between 5-8 p.m. Saturday at Splash Kingdom Air Patrol Waterpark in Greenville.
During the derby, 5,000 ducks will race down the Jetstream (Lazy River) and the top ducks to cross the finish line will win great prizes!
Top prize $1,000 Visa Cash Card, second place is a $500 Visa Cash Card and third place wins a $250 Visa Cash Card. There are also Texas Rangers tickets, Kendal Scott necklace, Top Golf play coupon, Nothing Bundt Cakes, FC Dallas tickets, and more.
There is still time to adopt, at $5 a duck and patrons need not be present to win.
Splash Kingdom Air Patrol’s opening day for the summer season is scheduled May 27.
Additional information about the Great Duck Derby and the United Way of Hunt County is available at www.unitedwayofhuntcounty.com or by calling United Way of Hunt County Director Natalie Pegg at 903-217-1694.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.