With temperatures approaching 90 degrees, the 115 enrolled members of the Greenville Police Department annual Kids Camp were delighted to run around the blacktop at the Greenville Independent School District Sixth Grade Center Wednesday afternoon where an engine from the Greenville Fire Department cooled them off. The Greenville Police Department has also engineered a “self- constructed” water park which will be put to use during Thursday’s session.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you