With temperatures approaching 90 degrees, the 115 enrolled members of the Greenville Police Department annual Kids Camp were delighted to run around the blacktop at the Greenville Independent School District Sixth Grade Center Wednesday afternoon where an engine from the Greenville Fire Department cooled them off. The Greenville Police Department has also engineered a “self- constructed” water park which will be put to use during Thursday’s session.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...OZONE ACTION DAY... The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued an Ozone Action Day for the Dallas-Fort Worth area for Thursday, June 8, 2023. Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone air pollution in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on Thursday. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking, riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive-through lanes, conserving energy, and keeping your vehicle properly tuned. For more information on ozone: Ozone: The Facts (www.tceq.texas.gov/goto/ozonefacts) Air North Texas: (www.airnorthtexas.org) EPA Air Now (www.airnow.gov/index.cfm?action.local_state&STATEID=45&TAB=0) Take care of Texas (www.takecareoftexas.org) North Central Texas Council of Governments Air Quality (www.nctcog.org/trans/air/index.asp)
Getting soaked down at the Kids Camp
