There are people who enjoy a good walk … and then there is Kinsleigh Sawatsky.
Sawatsky spent the summer of 2022 walking, not just around the block, not during a marathon, but across the United States, from Mexico/New Mexico line to Canada along the Continental Divide Trail.
“It took me 166 days,” Sawatsky said as she related the story of her trip during a recent meeting of the Greenville Kiwanis.
The trail covers 2,850 miles through New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, Idaho and Montana.
Sawatsky began the effort in the “Boot Heel” of New Mexico, but she wasn’t alone as she quickly joined a companion named Jacob, also known as “Spice Rack.”
An avid trekker, Sawatsky said it is common to join with like-minded enthusiasts on such long walks.
“You just kind of pick up people along the way and pretty soon you have four or five new friends,” she said.
Those new friends would come and go, as they followed their own paths and usually only were referred to by their “trail names.” Listening to Sawatsky excitedly tell of her adventure, it is not a surprise that hers was “Happy.”
“I’m kind of proud of that,” she said.
Sawatsky, 26, currently lives in Dallas, but grew up in Caddo Mills and works at REI.
“So I sell camping gear,” she said.
The first 820 miles of cross-country walk were in New Mexico, but, Sawatsky said, it was not the most memorable portion of the excursion.
“It was real hot and gross and there was no water,” she said. “There was nothing for miles and miles except sand and trucks.”
Things changed as she proceeded north.
“We had snow to deal with when we got to Colorado,” Sawatsky said, noting that finding her way through the snow was not always that easy.
“There were always a trail of footprints, even if they weren’t always going to the right place,” she said, adding that her newfound companions saved the day.
“Without all those other people around, it would have been incredibly hard to do,” Sawatsky said.
The most difficult part of Colorado was Gray’s Peak. At 14,270 feet it was also the highest point.
“Gray’s Peak was a scramble,” she said. “You are crawling on your hands and knees for some of it.”
It didn’t help that some of the routes typically taken were closed due to las summer’s fires through Rocky Mountain National Park, but Sawatsky said the extra effort was worth it.
“What I did get to see was absolutely stunning,” she said.
There were about 500 miles spent walking through Wyoming, which Sawatsky described as mostly flat desert. It was also one of her favorite parts of the journey.
“It was absolutely beautiful,” she said. “I think it has the biggest sky I had ever seen.”
There were more than 1,000 miles through Idaho and Montana, but Sawatsky said it was sometimes difficult to tell one state from the other.
“The trail goes right along the border, and you can find yourself in either several times during the day,” she said.
While on a cross-country walk, Sawatsky prefers “cowboy camping.”
“So I didn’t sleep in a tent most nights,” she said. Although she takes only about 15 pounds of supplies in her kit, cross-country hikes are not an inexpensive hobby.
“It cost about $1,000 a month to do this,” she said. and it is not for the faint-hearted.
“Those first three weeks your body is really mad at you,” Sawatsky said. “I went through six pairs of shoes on this trip. If not, your knees and your ankles will scream at you.”
But Sawatsky was never worried about dangers along the way.
“Everybody was very sweet, or most people were,” she said. “I feel way more nervous walking in Dallas.”
The trail finally ended at the United States/Canada border, which Sawatsky captured as a friend took a photo with her body draped across the line.
“It was a really cool feeling just to get there,” she said. “It was really kind of a monumental moment.”
Along with the Continental Divide and the Pacific Crest Trail, which Sawatsky has also accomplished, there is just one more of the Big Three National Scenic Trails that is waiting.
“The Appalachian Trail is what I’ll do next,” she said, although she does not know how soon that might happen. After that, Sawatsky plans to just focus on walking sections of the trails, rather than the entire routes.
She mentioned that her wanderlust is hereditary, as her dad enjoys long distance motorcycle rides.
“He’s got that same kind of bug,” she said.
When it comes to her journeys, Sawatsky doesn’t really plan out exactly how long she plans to go from day to day.
“I just walk until I’m tired,” she said.
Sawatsky details her journeys on Instagram at @kinthewin and on Tik Tok at @happyontrail.
