Multiple tributes are being offered this week for former Mayor of Greenville Byron Chitwood, who died this past weekend in a plane crash in Alaska.
Chitwood’s two sons were also seriously injured in the crash, which came as they were returning from an annual fishing trip to Alaska.
Chitwood is being remembered not only for having served as mayor, but also his dedication to multiple civic organizations, including the Rotary Club, Hunt County Master Gardeners and Hunt County Shared Ministries/FISH.
An Associated Press report said two people were killed and three others seriously injured when a small plane crashed shortly after taking off from a rural Alaska community.
Five people were on board the plane operated by Vertigo Air Taxi when it went down Sunday afternoon about three miles north of Old Harbor, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Old Harbor is on the southeast coast of Kodiak Island, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) southwest of the city of Kodiak.
“The plane took off from Old Harbor and was bound for Kodiak when it crashed in hilly terrain,” said Clint Johnson, chief of the National Transportation Safety Board’s Alaska region. The agency is investigating the crash and an NTSB representative arrived in Kodiak on Monday.
Johnson said two of the people had serious injuries and the third was in critical condition.The names of those on board had not been officially publicized as of Thursday morning, although the Herald-Banner had received multiple calls and messages regarding the accident from those who knew Chitwood.
Stephanie Goodwin, Chitwood’s granddaughter, contacted the newspaper Thursday morning and confirmed the information, noting she had spoken with Chitwood’s sons, who remained in the hospital.
“It is likely my grandfather died instantaneously,” Goodwin said. “We deeply appreciate the outpouring of love and support from the community at this difficult time.”
Services will be held at Kavanaugh United Methodist Church, although when contacted Thursday the church indicated no details had yet been prepared.
Chitwood served as Mayor of Greenville from May 2000 to May 2003, after twice serving on the Greenville City Council, in 1989-90 and 1992-97.
Goodwin, her mother Sylvia, and Chitwood’s late wife Shirley are all members of the Daughters of the American Revolution, which enters multiple classic vehicles in the annual Park Street July Fourth Parade, including this year.
The DAR’s Camille Toro recalled Chitwood as happily assisting the organization.
“But many of you will remember Byron as the kind, friendly face who shuttled our members from the parking lot to the antique cars for the Fourth of July Parade,” Toro said. “Like many of you, I will miss his friendly smile and gentle, loving heart. He is in Heaven now with his sweet wife Shirley. We were all blessed to know him.”
The Hunt County Master Gardeners issued a statement, remembering Chitwood’s almost 20 years volunteering with the organization.
“Byron was a true treasure to all who knew him and gave freely of his time and knowledge to anyone who needed him,” it said. “He will be greatly missed by all.”
FISH Executive Director Wally Jeffers issued a statement Thursday, offering prayers for the family who were coping with the tragedy.
“Our ministry will greatly miss Mr. Chitwood,” Jeffers said. “His services to HCSM include several terms on our board, countless volunteer hours and years of financial support. Thank you for everything Byron, and we rejoice that your and your beautiful Shirley are together again in God’s presence.”
Prior to his working with the City of Greenville, Chitwood was the CEO of the former Walker-McDonald Manufacturing plant, which once operated along Interstate 30 in Greenville.
Chitwood was also an active member of the Greenville Rotary Club. In November 2022 he received his fourth Paul Harris Fellowship Pin. The recognition acknowledges individuals who contribute, or who have contributions made in their name, of $1,000 to The Rotary Foundation.
Former Past President Tom Weiland recalled Chitwood was many things to many people.
“But to me he was a friend. A man with a bottomless pit of knowledge infused with wit and caring,” Weiland said, adding he and Chitwood worked together on many Rotary projects.
“Despite being the oldest available he was always available, ready to help and contribute,” Weiland said. “I visited with him at his home a few weeks ago and in his nonchalant way, I learned of his previous work in the oil fields, his many patents and corporate CEO experience. Byron’s passing leaves a void. Not only in my life but in all that knew him.”
Chitwood was also a veteran of the United States Navy, having spent 22 months in active service.
He will be laid to rest in the military cemetery in Grand Prairie, next to Shirley, who passed away in July 2020.
