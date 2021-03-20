Local residents will have the chance Saturday night to relive the fun of watching a drive-in movie, complete with refreshments, for free.
The City of Greenville Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a showing of “Trolls World Tour” at the Greenville SportPark.
The description of Trolls World Tour: “When the Queen of the Hard Rock Trolls tries to take over all the Troll kingdoms, Queen Poppy and her friends try different ways to save all the Trolls.”
In-N-Out is sponsoring the event by providing 350 meals which will be issued on a first come, first served basis.
The movie is scheduled to begin at sundown and will be presented on a screen set up in the parking lot with the sound provided on an FM radio channel available in the vicinity.
The Parks and Recreation Department has previously offered drive-in showings of “Trolls” and “The Amazing Life Of Pets 2” at the SportsPark.
