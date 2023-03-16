Local residents will have the chance Saturday night to relive the old fashioned fun of watching a drive-in movie, complete with refreshments, for free.
The City of Greenville Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a showing of “Sing 2” at the Greenville SportPark.
The description of “Sing 2”: “An ensemble cast consisting of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Jennings, Peter Serafinowicz, Jennifer Saunders, and Nick Offerman, reprising their roles from the first film. In-N-Out is providing 500 meals, which will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis.
The movie is scheduled to begin at sundown and will be presented on a screen set up in the parking lot with the sound provided over an FM radio channel available in the vicinity.
The Parks and Recreation Department has previously offered drive-in showings of “Trolls,” “Trolls 2” and “The Amazing Life Of Pets 2” at the SportsPark.
