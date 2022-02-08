After months of construction, the Greenville Chamber conducted a ribbon cutting Tuesday morning prior to the official grand opening of the new Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers®, a fast-casual restaurant concept, at 7001 Interstate 30 Frontage Road in Greenville. The restaurant’s employees posed for photos with the Freddy’s van.
Freddy's opens in Greenville
