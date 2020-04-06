Hunt County now has a dozen confirmed cases of individuals with COVID-19.
Four more cases were reported Sunday, three of which were in the Greenville area and one in the southern part of the county.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the individuals included a female, aged 0-17, a male, aged 31-49 and a male, aged 50-64, with all three residing in ZIP Code 75401.
Later Sunday night Stovall’s office indicated the 12th positive test result for COVID-19 was reported in Hunt County, a male, aged 50-64 from ZIP Code 75474.
