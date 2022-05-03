After sitting empty for 16 years, demolition began Tuesday at the site of what had been the senior citizens center for Hunt County.
Work was still ongoing Tuesday afternoon at the site at 3720 Oneal Street in Greenville, which had once housed the headquarters of the Senior Center Resources and Public Transit (SCRPT).
The agency moved in May 2006 from the building, where it had been located since the 1970s, into temporary offices before later moving into its current home at 4912 Lee Street.
The move was necessitated as the agency’s officials admitted they did not want to spend another summer in the former building, which had fallen into disrepair and did not have working air conditioning.
It was not immediately announced if there were any plans for the location.
