UPDATE 1 p.m.: The formal disaster declaration resolution has been added to the Hunt County web site, which details the county's stay at home order and list which types of essential services are allowed to stay open. www.huntcounty.net/upload/page/9857/docs/Disaster%20Resolution%20STAY%20IN%20PLACE.pdf
Original story: The Hunt County Commissioners Court has issued a disaster declaration for the county, which will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The measure is similar to the order issued Sunday afternoon in Dallas County, under which anyone not working under an essential service must stay at home. Essential services include health care operations, grocery stores and pharmacies and businesses providing critical infrastructure.
Monday’s resolution calls for all county buildings to be closed until April 3, by which time the commissioners will have met again and will address whether to extend the measure.
Hunt County has not yet had a confirmed case of the virus as of Monday morning.
