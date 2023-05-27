Volunteers are still being sought to participate in assisting the community this week, during the annual For The City campaign.
In addition to all of the other effort which will be handled, “For The City 23” expects to help out Hunt County Shared Ministries/FISH in preparing to move into its future home.
For The City is scheduled Wednesday through Saturday. Volunteers are being asked to sign up and join teams which will be able to provide light construction, roof repairs, yard work, outdoor painting for homeowners only and assorted other services for residents in need, and those who are elderly in the community.
The single largest effort which has been announced will be the clearing out and cleaning the interior of the former Stash N Little Furniture store at 2825 Oneal St.
FISH is in the process of relocating its headquarters from 2805 King St. to the now vacant store, which will allow the agency to store and provide far more food and supplies to Hunt County families and offer additional services.
After taking possession of the building, which was also a Brookshire’s supermarket at one time, in late March, necessary renovations began.
FISH Executive Director Wally Jeffers said the building has no public restrooms, and the entrances need to be made ADA-compliant. A couple walls will need to be torn down, and the carpeting will be pulled up and out. Jeffers said FISH will be adding showers and a laundry and it is hoped FISH can move in by the end of this year.
Hundreds of volunteers from dozens of area churches were involved with previous For The City campaigns each year, assisting with everything from light construction, roof repairs, yard work and more for residents in need, and those who are elderly in the community.
Additional information on For The City is available online at forthecity.info
