If you happen to be wanting something different to do on a Friday night, like grabbing a meal from a food truck and catching a free movie in the great outdoors, then the City of Greenville Parks and Recreation Department has just the thing.
The start of Food Truck Fridays is scheduled this week and is set to continue for the next few weeks at the Greenville SportsPark, 3603 Leo Hackney Blvd.
The event begins at 6 p.m. and a variety of different food truck options are expected to be available. This week’s free movie is “The Jungle Book.”
Next week’s movie, on May 19, is scheduled to be “Sonic The Hedgehog”, followed by “Pinocchio” on June 2 and “Beauty and the Beast” wraps up the series on June 16.
Additional information is available online at the Parks and Recreation Department web site at https://greenvilletx.fun
