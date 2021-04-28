The skies above Hunt County are likely to be filled Saturday with both current and vintage aircraft.
Majors Field, the City of Greenville Municipal Airport, is hosting a Fly-in event between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday. The event is scheduled to include aircraft of all types. Organizers are anticipating more than 100 civil aircraft flying into the airport during the Fly-in, along with airplanes from the Commemorative Airforce and Cavanaugh Flight Museum and possibly a rocket from EXOS Aerospace. There will also be airplanes on static display from flight training academies sharing information on learning to fly.
There will also be a bounce house, face painting, a mini train and other activities.
Additional information on the fly-in is available by calling 903-457-2960 or online at http://www.ci.greenville.tx.us/civicalerts.aspx?aid=2478
