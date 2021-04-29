With heavy rains expected in the forecast today and Friday and with the threat of additional precipitation this weekend, the city of Greenville announced Thursday morning that Saturday's Fly-in, which had been scheduled Saturday at Majors Field Municipal Airport, has been canceled.
Fly-in grounded
