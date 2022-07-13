One local business plans on giving out some smiles to hundreds of Greenville residents this month.
Greenville Floral & Gifts will again join thousands of Teleflora local member florists nationwide to celebrate the 21st annual Make Someone Smile Week, delivering surprise bouquets to deserving recipients in Greenville.
From Monday, July 18 to Sunday, July 24, Greenville Floral & Gift will help prepare and deliver handmade Be Happy Bouquets.
“This will be our 8th year,” said Greenville Floral & Gifts owner Luanne Holloway Dickens. “We plan on giving 520 mugs out to local nursing homes. Looking so forward to seeing all the smiles,”
During Make Someone Smile Week, floral arrangements made by hand and hand-delivered will be given to those most in need of a smile, especially the residents at nursing homes.
Make Someone Smile Week was developed by Teleflora in 2000 and is the floral industry’s most successful volunteer initiative in North America, having donated more than 600,000 Be Happy Mugs.
Every year, Make Someone Smile Week spans across more than 100 facilities throughout the United States and Canada led by florists who donated their time to deliver more than 15,000 bouquets and smiles.
Those wishing to take part can share in the spirit of delivering a smile to someone in need by purchasing a Teleflora bouquet at www.greenvillefloralandgifts.com.
