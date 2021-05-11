Hunt County is included in Flood Warnings through Wednesday evening for the Cowleech and South Forks of the Sabine River, and a Flash Flood Watch starting at noon today through Wednesday morning.
Majors Field, the city of Greenville municipal airport, recorded 3.56 inches of precipitation overnight.
The National Weather Service is indicating there is a potential for another one to four inches of rain during the period, with isolated higher amounts possible.
The National Weather Service forecast is calling for showers and thunderstorms to return after 11 am. and continue into tonight before clearing out after midnight.
