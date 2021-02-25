Flood warnings issued

With at least two days of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast National Weather Service has posted a Flood Warning for the Cowleech Fork of the Sabine River at Greenville and the South Fork of the Sabine River near Quinlan-affecting Hunt, Kaufman and Rockwall counties.

Information from the National Weather Service:

* Flood Warning for

  the Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville.

* From Friday morning to Saturday evening.

* At 7:45 AM CST Thursday the stage was 4.7 feet.

* Flood stage is 14.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late

  tomorrow morning to a crest of 16.1 feet tomorrow evening. It will

  then fall below flood stage Saturday morning.

* Impact...At 17.0 feet, Moderate out of bank flooding will occur. A

  few rural roads closures will be needed along the river reach.

  Moderate flooding will occur along the river through Greenville.

* Flood Warning for

  the South Fork Sabine River Near Quinlan.

* From Friday afternoon to Saturday morning.

* At 7:45 AM CST Thursday the stage was 4.5 feet.

* Flood stage is 15.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early

  tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 15.7 feet tomorrow evening. It

  will then fall below flood stage tomorrow night.

* Impact...At 15.0 feet, Minor out of bank flooding will occur.

