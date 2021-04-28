With heavy rains expected locally during the latter part of this week, the National Weather Service has again issued Flood Warnings for portions of the Sabine River in Greenville and southern Hunt County:
The National Weather Service in Fort Worth TX has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas...
Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville affecting Hunt County.
South Fork Sabine River Near Quinlan affecting Kaufman, Hunt and
Rockwall Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Do not drive cars through flooded areas.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a
* Flood Warning for the Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville.
* From Thursday morning to Saturday morning.
* At 8:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 5.1 feet.
* Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 16.6 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Friday evening.
* Impact...At 17.0 feet, Moderate out of bank flooding will occur. A few rural roads closures will be needed along the river reach. Moderate flooding will occur along the river through Greenville.
The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a
* Flood Warning for the South Fork Sabine River Near Quinlan.
* From Thursday afternoon to Friday evening.
* At 8:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 4.5 feet.
* Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 16.0 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning.
* Impact...At 15.0 feet, Minor out of bank flooding will occur.
