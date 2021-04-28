A Flash Flood Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for Hunt County and the surrounding area of North Texas:
FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of north central Texas and northeast Texas, including the following areas, in north central Texas, Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Denton, Fannin, Grayson, Hunt, Jack, Montague, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rockwall, Stephens, Tarrant, Wise and Young. In northeast Texas, Delta, Hopkins and Lamar. * From 7 PM CDT this evening through Thursday morning * Widespread rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches, with isolated higher amounts up to 6 inches will be possible. The heaviest rain will likely fall Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Multi-inch rainfall totals over a short time period could result in flash flooding. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams and rivers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.