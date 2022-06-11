Hundreds of United States and Texas flags which once flew in the skies over Hunt County were retired with dignity Saturday morning during a ceremony In Greenville.
The Knights of Columbus, Assembly 2139, Councils 7438, and 16202 (Commerce) conducted the US/Texas Flag Retirement Ceremony at the Knights of Columbus Hall on Sunset Strip.
More than 250 flags were to be properly disposed of during the solemn service.
Representatives with the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, fire and police departments and the Hunt County Sheriff's Office were also expected to participate.
