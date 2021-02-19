Hunt County Shared Ministries, also known as FISH, is planning an open drive-through food distribution on Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 22-23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day at the the FISH office, 2805 King Street in Greenville.
The distribution will be the only service FISH offers those days.
Motorists may drive up, present the number of people in their family and receive bags of food for you until the agency runs out.
Volunteers are needed to assist with the packing and distribution of the bags. Volunteers are asked to please park on Crockett or Spencer Streets and leave the FISH main parking lot open for traffic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.