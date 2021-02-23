Volunteers with Hunt County Shared Ministries, also known as FISH, conducted an open drive-through food distribution Monday morning at the FISH office at 2805 King Street in Greenville. Motorists stretched as far back as Pickett Street to receive free bags of food. The event is also scheduled between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. today.
editor's pick topical featured top story
FISH to host food distribution again today
Trending Video
Brad Kellar
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Betty Livesay, 83, of Greenville, passed away Feb. 14, 2021. She was born March 2, 1937.
Most Popular
Articles
- Officials: Texas was "seconds and minutes" away from catastrophic monthslong blackouts
- Hunt County added to winter storm disaster declaration
- City extends boil water notice until next week
- Grocery stores running low
- City of Greenville boil water notice continues through Tuesday
- Latest update from the Cash Special Utility District
- UPDATE: Some Cash Special Utility District customers near Quinlan no longer under boil water notice
- Bad weather, good Samaritans: County residents lend helping hands and hearts during freezing weather
- North Hunt SUD unable to provide water yet
- City of Commerce temporarily suspending water service to some wholesale utilities to try and boost water pressure
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.