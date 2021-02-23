FISH giveaway
Brad Kellar | Herald-Banner

Volunteers with Hunt County Shared Ministries, also known as FISH, conducted an open drive-through food distribution Monday morning at the FISH office at 2805 King Street in Greenville. Motorists stretched as far back as Pickett Street to receive free bags of food. The event is also scheduled between 9 a.m. and  1 p.m. today.

