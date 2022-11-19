By Hank Murphy
Groundbreaking is expected in the spring on a 325-acre development project in south Greenville that intends to blend residential, commercial and entertainment elements with water features, green space and recreational amenities.
Billed as “the first of its kind in Greenville,” the project known as The Greenbelt is expected to provide an estimated 1,200 units of single family homes and multifamily rental housing when totally built out, according to Ted Murphy, senior vice president of Wildcatter Realty Partners. The Greenbelt will be bordered by Interstate 30, Monty Stratton Parkway, state Hwy. 34 (Wesley Street) and FM 1570.
Earlier this week, the Planning & Zoning Commission in an 8-1 vote recommended approval of a zoning change that will permit construction of one element of The Greenbelt, a 300-unit apartment complex called The Freestone at Greenville on 20-acres just southwest of Monty Stratton Parkway and Traders Road.
Some elements of the development have been approved for the necessary zoning and platting while other portions have not, he said.
Murphy said he expects ground-breaking this spring on a cottage homes component of The Greenbelt along FM 1570 just west of State Hwy. 34.
Wildcatter Realty, a Dallas-Fort Worth-based company, became involved in The Greenbelt project about three years ago, Murphy said.
Some company partners had acquired land in Greenville about six years ago with no real plans to develop it. Wildcatter eventually worked with them to acquire more acreage.
Instead of just driving through Greenville as they traveled along Interstate 30 to points east, the people from Wildcatter were introduced to the city by their partners.
They learned about L3Harris’s role as a regional jobs powerhouse (the company employs roughly 5,500 people in Greenville) as well as other characteristics of the city.
“Now we’ve become experts on Greenville,” Murphy quipped.
“For a lot of development groups in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, they really don’t know what’s going on out there,” Murphy said of Greenville. “From a development standpoint, it’s really kind of undiscovered in a lot of ways.”
The main thrust by Metroplex-based developers has been just west of Greenville in places like Royse City and Rockwall.
“We think it’s a great place to be,” Murphy said of Greenville. “It’s far enough away from the city but it’s close enough if you want to be there. It’s at the confluence of so many different roads. We really like Greenville in a big way.”
The Greenbelt has incorporated the natural features of the property into its master plan.
“Floodplane and green space, everyone traditionally looked at that as a negative. But it really is unique green space, beautiful hardwood trees and there’s an opportunity where we can really create amenities within that for hike and bike trails,” Murphy said.
In addition, the developers may partner with the city to create a disc golf park as well as other public spaces. The master plan calls for the development of water features as well as bike and hiking trails.
“We can activate that floodplane and greens space land to do something really special,” said Murphy.
As part of The Greenbelt’s commercial component, “We’re in negotiations with a hotel development group to bring a new hotel to the city,” said Murphy. He also expects a number of new restaurants to come to the city as well as entertainment venues, some that are family friendly and some that will appeal to younger people.
Although groundbreaking on some elements is expected in the spring, The Greenbelt development will unfold well into the future, said Murphy.
“It’ll keep us busy for years.”
