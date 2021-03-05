Hunt County pharmacies and medical clinics will receive their first doses of the recently approved COVID-19 single-shot vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson next week. Additionally, Hunt Regional Medical Center will receive 3,500 doses of the two-shot vaccine made by Pfizer.
Expected to receive 100 doses of vaccine will be: Brookshire's in Commerce; the student health clinic at Texas A&M-Commerce; Brookshire's in Greenville; Carevide Pharmacy in Greenville; Super 1 Foods in Greenville; and Quinlan's Brookshire's.
This week's allotment gave county residents more than 4,200 doses for the first time since the pandemic began. County residents can also travel to other parts of Texas to receive vaccinations. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is preparing to vaccinate more than 50,000 people next week at two locations in the Dallas area, including at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
