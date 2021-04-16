Hunt County residents are able to purchase fireworks to commemorate the final battle of the Texas Revolution, known as San Jacinto Day.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court voted in January 2019 to annually authorize additional dates for fireworks sales in celebration of Texas Independence Day, San Jacinto Day and Memorial Day.
The sales began today and continue through midnight Wednesday, which is the official designation of San Jacinto Day.
A state law adopted in 2015, which went into effect in 2016, allows individual counties to decide whether to permit retail sales of fireworks, by permit holders, to the public in celebration of Texas Independence Day, San Jacinto Day and Memorial Day, which falls on May 31 this year.
San Jacinto Day is the celebration of the Battle of San Jacinto on April 21, 1836. It was the final battle of the Texas Revolution where Texas won its independence from Mexico.
But it doesn’t mean everyone in the county will be able to legally shoot off fireworks.
The use of all fireworks are prohibited inside all of the incorporated cities in Hunt County, but they are allowed in the unincorporated areas. Violators can be cited to appear in court and face fines for each offense.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.