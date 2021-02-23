The Greenville Fire-Rescue Department responded this afternoon to a fire which was reported at an apartment complex at 5700 Industrial Boulevard.
Units were dispatched shortly after noon to the incident and found a fire in a dryer of one unit of the complex. The fire was quickly extinguished and no one was injured.
The department indicated a cause for the fire was still under investigation this afternoon, but it was believed to due to a mechanical failure in the dryer.
One person was reportedly displaced as a result of the incident.
