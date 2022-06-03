Two Hunt County fire departments are offering a wide variety of activities this weekend.
They are inviting the public to visit their headquarters and listen to music, check out some cool cars, take a chance on winning a firearm or mower, and maybe even have a meal.
And while there, maybe attendees can provide a donation to help keep them operating.
The Campbell and Wolfe City fire departments are each hosting fundraisers Saturday.
• The Campbell Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a Fish Fry and All Vehicle Cruise In organized by Gear Heads 4 Christ, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the department, 111 W. Main St., in Campbell. In addition to the fish fry and cruise, there also will be a gun raffle, a 50/50 raffle, fire engine rides, a bounce house, cornhole games and fire safety activities. A donation is being requested for the food, and there will also be Campbell VFD Supporter T-shirts, bumper stickers and challenge coins available for purchase.
Additional information is available by calling 469-288-1613 or 903-413-4125.
• The Wolfe City Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a crawfish, catfish and concert fundraiser. The all-you-can eat dinner begins serving at 6 p.m. in downtown Wolfe City. Advance tickets are $25 and tickets are $30 each at the door. Children age 10 and younger will be admitted for free. The evening will also feature a live concert from Sarah Hobbs, the 2019 Texas Female vocalist of the year.
There will also be a raffle for a Country Clipper Zero Turn Mower. Tickets are $10 each or three for $25. All tickets can be purchased from any Wolfe City Volunteer Fire Department member or the department’s Facebook page.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court approved new fire protection agreements with the county’s volunteer fire departments.
The new agreements went into effect on Feb. 1 and doubled the financial assistance for the county’s volunteer fire departments.
