Hunt County was again under a heightened level of fire danger Thursday, as area fire departments spent another day answering multiple calls.
Conditions are scheduled to grow even worse in the next few days.
While the Texas A&M Forest Service is forecasting Hunt County to be under a “moderate” level of fire Friday, the threat increases again to “high” on Saturday and up to “very high” on Sunday, as high temperatures rise into the 80s and winds increase.
After the fire danger subsided for a day due to this week’s storms, Hunt County is again facing an increased threat of grass and wild fires Thursday.
Much of Hunt County remains under an extreme drought according to the latest update from the United States Drought Monitor released today.
Hunt County is not currently listed under a ban on outdoor burning, although fire officials are urging residents to use extreme caution before conducting any controlled burns, or to consider waiting until conditions improve if possible.
