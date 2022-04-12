Hunt County is again expected to be under an increased risk of fire, starting Wednesday.
While the county is listed under a “moderate” threat of grass and wild fires today, the Texas A&M Forest Service is predicting the level to rise to “very high” Wednesday and will remain at a “high” risk Thursday, due to the return of gusting winds associated with the arrival of a cold front in the area.
After a calm and chilly start to the day, the temperatures are going to warm up rapidly and high winds will be crossing Hunt County, creating another rising risk of fire.
Hunt County and the entire North Texas region are listed by the Texas A&M Forest Service under a “very high” fire danger today through Monday, due to the continued drought conditions and the expected gusting winds.
The National Weather Service forecast is calling for a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Wednesday, , with a high near 84 before the cold front arrives. The predicted south southwest wind around 20 mph will become west northwest in the afternoon, and winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
Wednesday night should be clear, with a low around 44 and a west northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Hunt County is not currently listed under a ban on outdoor burning, although fire officials are urging residents to use extreme caution before conducting any controlled burns, or to consider waiting until conditions improve if possible.
