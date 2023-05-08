The Texas Department of Public Safety Monday afternoon released the final list of fatal victims of Saturday’s mass shooting at the outlet mall in Allen.
“No agency will release the identities of anyone under 18 or victims who are injured,” according to the agency.” A press briefing is scheduled Tuesday.
Below is the list of victims:
Deceased
Female, age 11, Sachse, TX
Female, age 8, Sachse, TX
Kyu Song Cho, male, age 37, Dallas, TX
Cindy Cho, female, age 35, Dallas, TX
Male, age 3, Dallas, TX
Christian LeCour, male, age 23, Nevada, TX
Elio Cumana-Rivas, male, age 32, Dallas, TX
Aishwarya Thatikonda, female, age 26, McKinney, TX
