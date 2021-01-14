UPDATE: This story has been updated since its run in the Thursday, Jan. 14 print edition of the Herald-Banner, as more candidates filed after press time.
Filing to run for seats on the Greenville ISD School Board or City Council, as well as for mayor began Wednesday.
Two member districts on the school board, Districts 5 and 7, are up for election, as well as four spots on the city council, Places 1, 5 and 6, and the office of mayor.
On the first day of filing, Wednesday, a total of five candidates signed up to run for the available positions.
The first candidate to file was current Mayor Pro-Tem Jerry Ransom to run for the office of mayor in the upcoming May 1 election - an intention he announced Friday.
The second candidate to file was Terry Thomas, who is running in the special election for Place 1 on the city council, to fill the place currently served by Ransom.
Later Wednesday afternoon, two more candidates filed to run in the city council elections, current City Councilman Cedric Dean for mayor and Ben Collins for Place 5, and Greenville ISD Trustee Roger Livingston filed to run for reelection for District 7 on the school board.
The filing period for the available positions on the city council and school board will continue until Feb. 12, and the election will be on May 1.
Applications to run for city council or mayor can be found online and printed from https://bit.ly/3smalbQ, or picked up at the city secretary’s office in the Greenville Municipal Building at 2821 Washington St.
Those interested in running to represent District 5 or 7 on the school board may contact Greenville ISD's communications department at 903-408-4453 or williamsh@greenvilleisd.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.