AUSTIN — Today, the filing period for the 2022 Texas Primary Elections officially opened, allowing candidates to file with their respective party chairs for a place on the March 1, 2022 primary ballot.
To view the list of candidates who have filed, please visit the Texas Secretary of State's portal here.
For primary elections, candidates file their applications with their state party chairs or, in the event that a district is wholly contained within a single county, their county party chairs. The state and county chairs, in turn, upload approved candidates into the Texas Secretary of State's portal.
The filing period for county, district and statewide offices ends at 6:00 P.M. on Monday, December 13th. Early voting for the March 1, 2022 Primary Elections begins on Monday, February 14th.
